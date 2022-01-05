Separate studies from South Africa and the Netherlands found that T-cells were still holding up against Omicron in people who had mRNA or vectored vaccines. Photo: AFP
Omicron: good signs that Sinopharm and Sinovac shots fend off severe illness, WHO expert says
- Antibodies from the vaccines decline but T-cells still appear to go into action, health body’s incident manager says
- A decoupling in cases and deaths is under way, Abdi Mahamud says
Topic | Chinese coronavirus vaccines
Separate studies from South Africa and the Netherlands found that T-cells were still holding up against Omicron in people who had mRNA or vectored vaccines. Photo: AFP