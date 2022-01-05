Workers in protective suits stand guard at the entrance of a residential compound in Xian. Photo: AFP
Workers in protective suits stand guard at the entrance of a residential compound in Xian. Photo: AFP
Xian updates Covid-19 rules as two unborn babies lost to hospital delays

  • Video posted on social media showed bloodied eight-months pregnant woman waiting outside a hospital for two hours as her Covid-19 test was invalid
  • A second woman miscarried and had to undergo an abortion after multiple hospitals refused entry over technicalities

Holly Chik
Updated: 10:52pm, 5 Jan, 2022

