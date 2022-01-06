Residents queue to get tested in Zhengzhou, Henan province on Wednesday. More than 700 people are in quarantine centres in the city. Photo: VCG via Getty Images
Coronavirus cases rise in Henan as China’s latest outbreak spreads

  • Restrictions have been imposed and mass testing is under way as central province reports 64 new infections, most of them in Xuchang
  • In Xian, deputy mayor says city has ‘basically achieved’ zero social transmission but gives no indication of when lockdown will end

Alyssa Chen
Updated: 4:18pm, 6 Jan, 2022

