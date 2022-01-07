Vice-Premier Sun Chunlan said medical facilities should not refuse people treatment. Photo: CCTV
Chinese vice-premier ‘deeply ashamed’ over woman losing baby after Xian hospital turned her away citing Covid-19 rules
- Sun Chunlan acknowledges ‘problems’ in outbreak prevention work and says medical institutions should not refuse patients for any reason
- The woman was reportedly refused entry to Xian Gaoxin Hospital because her Covid-19 test result had expired by four hours
