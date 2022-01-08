Health workers administer Covid-19 tests outside a building placed under lockdown in Hong Kong. Photo: Bloomberg
China

Explainer |
How dangerous is ‘flurona’ – a Covid-19 and flu double whammy – as Omicron spreads?

  • The winter flu season and more contagious variants of Covid-19 make more co-infections just a matter of time, experts say
  • Vaccines can protect against both the seasonal flu and Sars-CoV-2 viruses, the WHO points out

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Zhuang Pinghui
Zhuang Pinghui in Beijing

Updated: 12:00pm, 8 Jan, 2022

