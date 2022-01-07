A health care worker prepares a dose of the Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine. Photo: AP
Omicron and Delta show China needs to boost Covid-19 variant defence, top expert says

  • Vaccination has brought herd immunity, but against the original Sars-CoV-2 strain, Zhong Nanshan points out
  • The best vaccine is the one you can get, adviser to WHO chief says, as lab studies question efficacy of China’s widely administered inactivated shots

Zhuang Pinghui in Beijing

Updated: 8:00pm, 7 Jan, 2022

