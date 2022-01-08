Vaccines can reduce the severity of Covid-19, but how well they protect against long Covid has yet to become clear. Photo: Shutterstock
Vaccines can reduce the severity of Covid-19, but how well they protect against long Covid has yet to become clear. Photo: Shutterstock
China /  Science

Can vaccines keep long Covid at bay? The answer is still a maybe

  • Studies in Israel and the UK suggest vaccines protect against long-term impact of Sars-CoV-2 infection
  • Contradictory results, as revealed in another UK preprint, highlight need for more data to arrive at a firm conclusion

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Josephine Ma
Josephine Ma

Updated: 4:00pm, 8 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Vaccines can reduce the severity of Covid-19, but how well they protect against long Covid has yet to become clear. Photo: Shutterstock
Vaccines can reduce the severity of Covid-19, but how well they protect against long Covid has yet to become clear. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE