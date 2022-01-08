Vaccines can reduce the severity of Covid-19, but how well they protect against long Covid has yet to become clear. Photo: Shutterstock
Can vaccines keep long Covid at bay? The answer is still a maybe
- Studies in Israel and the UK suggest vaccines protect against long-term impact of Sars-CoV-2 infection
- Contradictory results, as revealed in another UK preprint, highlight need for more data to arrive at a firm conclusion
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Vaccines can reduce the severity of Covid-19, but how well they protect against long Covid has yet to become clear. Photo: Shutterstock