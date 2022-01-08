The probe has previously collected and sent back lunar rocks. Photo: Xinhua
The probe has previously collected and sent back lunar rocks. Photo: Xinhua
Chang’e 5
China /  Science

China’s Chang’e 5 lunar probe finds first on-site evidence of water on moon’s surface

  • The presence of water had been confirmed by remote observation but the lander has now detected signs of water in rocks and soil
  • The probe has already sent back lunar rocks for analysis and scientists say the latest data is like carrying out a ‘field trip’ on the moon

Topic |   Chang’e 5
Echo Xie
Echo Xie

Updated: 10:00pm, 8 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The probe has previously collected and sent back lunar rocks. Photo: Xinhua
The probe has previously collected and sent back lunar rocks. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE