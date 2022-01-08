The probe has previously collected and sent back lunar rocks. Photo: Xinhua
China’s Chang’e 5 lunar probe finds first on-site evidence of water on moon’s surface
- The presence of water had been confirmed by remote observation but the lander has now detected signs of water in rocks and soil
- The probe has already sent back lunar rocks for analysis and scientists say the latest data is like carrying out a ‘field trip’ on the moon
Topic | Chang’e 5
