Residents buy food and daily necessities at a temporary stall set up inside a residental compound in Xian. Photo: AFP
China /  Science

China’s zero-Covid policy: Xian takes stock as 3rd lockdown week looms

  • National Games host city was mostly able to keep the coronavirus at bay until spiralling cases in December marked the worst outbreak since Wuhan in 2020
  • Strict implementation of zero-Covid rules has its own challenges, city finds, from food shortages and health app outages, to fatal health care lapses

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Alyssa ChenDylan Duan
Alyssa Chen and Dylan Duan

Updated: 5:25pm, 9 Jan, 2022

