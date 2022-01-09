An area under temporary lockdown in Longgang district of Shenzhen, where all three cases live. Photo: Xinhua
China blames imported Covid-19 cases as Shenzhen logs 3rd infection

  • Third locally transmitted case is a close contact of one of two Delta infections reported earlier
  • National Health Commission links original pair to imported cases as spokesman highlights challenges posed by globally resurgent pandemic

Orange Wang
Updated: 8:47pm, 9 Jan, 2022

