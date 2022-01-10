The Winter Olympic Games village in Beijing is now inside the “closed loop” bubble. Photo: AFP
Beijing authorities warn residents not to try to help Olympic vehicles if they are involved in a road accident because of strict Covid controls
- An isolation bubble is now in force for the 2022 Winter Games, which means residents of the Chinese capital must shun all contact with those involved
- Vehicles involved in the Games have designated lanes and ‘professionals’ will be sent to deal with any road accidents that may happen
