The Winter Olympic Games village in Beijing is now inside the “closed loop” bubble. Photo: AFP
China /  Science

Beijing authorities warn residents not to try to help Olympic vehicles if they are involved in a road accident because of strict Covid controls

  • An isolation bubble is now in force for the 2022 Winter Games, which means residents of the Chinese capital must shun all contact with those involved
  • Vehicles involved in the Games have designated lanes and ‘professionals’ will be sent to deal with any road accidents that may happen

Topic |   Beijing Winter Olympics 2022
Orange Wang
Updated: 11:01am, 10 Jan, 2022

