A woman registers for a Covid-19 test in Tianjin on Sunday, as the port city began mass testing its 14 million residents. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Science

Omicron puts brakes on Spring Festival travel rush, with Tianjin-Beijing train tickets halted

  • With the Winter Olympics due to start next month, Beijing officials curb interaction with Tianjin, where 21 Covid-19 cases were reported on Monday
  • Beijing residents told to avoid contact with anyone in Games isolation bubble, even in the event of an accident involving an Olympic vehicle

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Dylan Duan
Dylan Duan

Updated: 3:44pm, 10 Jan, 2022

