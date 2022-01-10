A woman registers for a Covid-19 test in Tianjin on Sunday, as the port city began mass testing its 14 million residents. Photo: Xinhua
Omicron puts brakes on Spring Festival travel rush, with Tianjin-Beijing train tickets halted
- With the Winter Olympics due to start next month, Beijing officials curb interaction with Tianjin, where 21 Covid-19 cases were reported on Monday
- Beijing residents told to avoid contact with anyone in Games isolation bubble, even in the event of an accident involving an Olympic vehicle
