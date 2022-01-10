A child gets tested for Covid-19 in Shenzhen’s Futian district on Sunday. Compulsory testing is under way in the city of 12.5 million. Photo: Xinhua
Shenzhen on alert as another Covid-19 infection is found

  • Four cases have been detected since Friday and all are linked but the source is unknown, according to health commission
  • Mass testing is under way, some public venues have closed, and residents have been told not to leave city unless necessary

Phoebe Zhang

Updated: 5:59pm, 10 Jan, 2022

