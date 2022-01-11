A football field doubles as a mass testing centre in Tianjin. Photo: Xinhua via AP
Mass testing, health codes, lockdowns: how China’s zero-Covid policy works
- Early detection, frequent contact-tracing, long quarantines and strict border control are key to China’s ‘dynamic’ zero-tolerance Covid-19 policy
- While approaches from small and big cities may differ due to testing capacity and resources, swift reactions mean ‘a tsunami-like outbreak is highly unlikely’
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A football field doubles as a mass testing centre in Tianjin. Photo: Xinhua via AP