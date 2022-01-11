Barricades block access to a district in Shenzhen, southern China, as part of restrictions to control a Covid-19 outbreak. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Science

Coronavirus: Latest Shenzhen cases from same transmission chain linked to imported goods

  • All four new infections were identified through close contacts of previous cases, with three from the same family
  • The strain has not been seen before in China and is believed to have entered the country via a contaminated food import

Phoebe Zhang

Updated: 2:41pm, 11 Jan, 2022

