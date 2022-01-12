The moon simulator could provide valuable research for China’s lunar exploration activities. Photo: AFP
Space
China

China has built an artificial moon that simulates low-gravity conditions on Earth

  • It is said to be the first of its kind and could play a key role in the country’s future lunar missions
  • Landscape is supported by a magnetic field and was inspired by experiments to levitate a frog

Stephen Chen
Stephen Chen

Updated: 5:47am, 12 Jan, 2022

