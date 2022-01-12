The moon simulator could provide valuable research for China’s lunar exploration activities. Photo: AFP
China has built an artificial moon that simulates low-gravity conditions on Earth
- It is said to be the first of its kind and could play a key role in the country’s future lunar missions
- Landscape is supported by a magnetic field and was inspired by experiments to levitate a frog
