Jump in Shenzhen Covid-19 cases puts Hong Kong border hopes on hold

Two of the latest cases are from the same family which was included in Tuesday morning’s briefing, bringing the total number of members affected to five. All were either close contacts of previous confirmed cases or had visited the same places.

They were picked up through testing of close contacts of previous cases and key populations, the commission said.

The city’s 12.5 million residents have completed one round of compulsory mass screening with a second round under way. Meanwhile, a number of public parks in Shenzhen are closed and restrictions have been placed on residents in Luohu and Longgang, the only two districts where infections have been found so far.

Local authorities suspect the strain may have entered Shenzhen on contaminated goods brought in from overseas, as the first case identified works in the city’s cold chain supply channels.

China has repeatedly cited cold chain supply channels as possible sources of Covid-19 infection, although it is not a widely shared view elsewhere. Overseas experts have expressed doubts about this form of transmission, saying there is no evidence the virus can survive for long on exposed surfaces.