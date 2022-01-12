The number of Covid-19 infections in Shenzhen, southern China has risen to 12 since the outbreak began on Friday. Photo: Xinhua
Jump in Shenzhen Covid-19 cases puts Hong Kong border hopes on hold
- Long-awaited reopening to mainland hinges on getting latest outbreak under control but updated numbers show a doubling within 24 hours
- Close contact tracing has identified all 12 cases so far and all share the same chain of transmission
China’s southern city of Shenzhen remains on high alert after a further four new Covid-19 cases – one of them asymptomatic – were uncovered on Tuesday night, doubling the day’s previously reported tally.
The new infections are a blow to neighbouring Hong Kong’s hopes that its closed border with the mainland will reopen any time soon. Health officials have already warned the long-awaited opening would be postponed until the outbreak is under control.
The Shenzhen outbreak started on Friday, when routine screening picked up the Delta variant in a married couple. There are now 12 cases in total, all belonging to the same chain of transmission, according to the Shenzhen Health Commission on Wednesday.
Two of the latest cases are from the same family which was included in Tuesday morning’s briefing, bringing the total number of members affected to five. All were either close contacts of previous confirmed cases or had visited the same places.
They were picked up through testing of close contacts of previous cases and key populations, the commission said.
The city’s 12.5 million residents have completed one round of compulsory mass screening with a second round under way. Meanwhile, a number of public parks in Shenzhen are closed and restrictions have been placed on residents in Luohu and Longgang, the only two districts where infections have been found so far.
Local authorities suspect the strain may have entered Shenzhen on contaminated goods brought in from overseas, as the first case identified works in the city’s cold chain supply channels.
China has repeatedly cited cold chain supply channels as possible sources of Covid-19 infection, although it is not a widely shared view elsewhere. Overseas experts have expressed doubts about this form of transmission, saying there is no evidence the virus can survive for long on exposed surfaces.
Henan province continues to bear the brunt of China’s outbreaks, with 118 cases found in three of its cities, as of Wednesday. There were also 33 infections in Tianjin and eight in Xian, the provincial capital of Shaanxi. In total, there were 221 cases across the country, 166 of them locally acquired.