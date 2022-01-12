CanSino Biologics’ inhaled vaccine must go through clinical trials for approval. A late-stage human trial involving 13,000 participants was registered on Clinicaltrials.gov last month. Photo: Reuters
Could CanSino’s inhaled coronavirus vaccine booster be a quick, needle-free option?

  • Study finds Chinese vaccine induces a higher level of immune response than a Sinovac booster for those vaccinated with two Sinovac shots
  • Inhaled vaccines imitate natural Covid-19 infection, targeting the nose, throat and lungs entry points for a localised immune response

Holly Chik
Updated: 5:50pm, 12 Jan, 2022

