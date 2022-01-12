A medical worker takes swab samples for the COVID-19 test on residents in Hua county in central China’s Henan province on Monday. Photo: AP
A medical worker takes swab samples for the COVID-19 test on residents in Hua county in central China’s Henan province on Monday. Photo: AP
China /  Science

Chinese vice-premier calls for tougher action in Henan’s Omicron and Delta coronavirus hotspots

  • Sun Chunlan ends trip to the province with call for better testing and tighter social controls
  • She also tells authorities to ensure that locked-down populations have access to basic supplies and medical care

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Dylan Duan
Dylan Duan

Updated: 6:00pm, 12 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A medical worker takes swab samples for the COVID-19 test on residents in Hua county in central China’s Henan province on Monday. Photo: AP
A medical worker takes swab samples for the COVID-19 test on residents in Hua county in central China’s Henan province on Monday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE