Residents get tested in Xuchang, Henan. A medical laboratory manager in the province is in custody for “suspected criminal offences”. Photo: Reuters
Chinese medical laboratory boss detained on suspicion of ‘causing spread of coronavirus’
- Regional manager for the Zhengzhou Kingmed centre is in custody and case is being investigated, police say
- It comes as Henan province is grappling with its worst outbreak since the early months of the pandemic
Topic | Coronavirus China
