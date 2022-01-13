On January 12, workers collect a sample from a resident during a third round of Covid-19 tests in Huaxian county in central China’s Henan province. Photo: Chinatopix via AP
Coronavirus: 117 new cases add to outbreak in central China while northern city reports Omicron
- In Tianjin, pupils were infected in an after-school care programme and state media reports 70 per cent of cases in Tianjin are children
- In Dalian, genome sequencing shows one of two new cases is Omicron with links to the Tianjin outbreak
Coronavirus pandemic
