Staff at Xian Gaoxin Hospital have been suspended or dismissed and it and one other hospital in the city have been ordered to suspend operations. Photo: Weibo
China /  Science

Chinese hospitals told to suspend operations after deaths linked to strict Covid-19 rules

  • The treatment of a woman who had a miscarriage and a man who died of a heart attack has sparked public outrage and disciplinary action
  • Xian Gaoxin Hospital and Xian International Medical Centre have been ordered to close temporarily and review their operations

Alyssa Chen
Updated: 9:47pm, 13 Jan, 2022

