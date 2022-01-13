Imaging capability was tested through different fabrics and thicknesses. Photo: Wuhan National Laboratory for Optoelectronics
Chinese body scanner can see through 30 layers of clothing using space tech
- The device’s ultra-high resolution is achieved by combining many small antennas instead of using one large one
- It could find applications at airports and borders, where China is already using high-resolution body scanners
Topic | China science
Imaging capability was tested through different fabrics and thicknesses. Photo: Wuhan National Laboratory for Optoelectronics