The strict measures came after a woman tested positive in neighbouring Zhongshan on Thursday. Following the report, Zhongshan’s Tanzhou township was put under restrictions, with bus services halted and residents advised not to leave unless necessary.

00:59 Streets and trains empty in central Chinese city of Anyang as Covid-19 lockdown begins

Two people in Macau were also found to be among the woman’s close contacts and tested negative. Macau tightened its entrance rules and required people who had visited the woman’s residential area to quarantine.

On Friday, Macau’s health authorities announced a one-day class suspension for cross-border students and staff.

The latest resurgence in Guangdong province started on Friday, when the Delta variant was detected in a married couple in Shenzhen during routine screening.

Shenzhen, bordering Hong Kong, found no new local cases on Thursday. Since the outbreak began, it had a total of 14 cases belonging to the same chain of transmission, the local health commission said.

Three rounds of nucleic screening have been conducted in the city and restrictions imposed in residential areas.