Are we alone? Chris Hadfield on UFOs, the ISS and China in space | Talking Post with Yonden Lhatoo

21:16

Are we alone? Chris Hadfield on UFOs, the ISS and China in space | Talking Post with Yonden Lhatoo

Are we alone? Chris Hadfield on UFOs, the ISS and China in space | Talking Post with Yonden Lhatoo

China /  Science

Astronaut Chris Hadfield says space nations have more to gain working together than competing on science

  • In Talking Post, the Canadian says astronauts conducting a science lecture from Tiangong space station showed Chinese youth new possibilities for their future
  • He says if the only life in the universe is on Earth, it is ‘important for us to act like an intelligent species’ and take responsibility for our actions

Topic |   China science
William Zheng
William Zheng

Updated: 10:15am, 15 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Are we alone? Chris Hadfield on UFOs, the ISS and China in space | Talking Post with Yonden Lhatoo

21:16

Are we alone? Chris Hadfield on UFOs, the ISS and China in space | Talking Post with Yonden Lhatoo

Are we alone? Chris Hadfield on UFOs, the ISS and China in space | Talking Post with Yonden Lhatoo

READ FULL ARTICLE