Images shows stress distribution on Chinese developed scaled armour across different layers. The armour was inspired by the characteristics of a carp’s scales. Image: Zhu Deju/Hunan University
Fish scales inspire Chinese bulletproof vest resistant to armour-piercing rounds
- Researchers say their lightweight, flexible armour can protect its wearer from armour-piercing incendiary bullets fired from point-blank range
- Scaled body protection was worn in ancient times but modern developers have struggled to make the technology work
