The specific region of the sequences with Omicron-like mutations tend to “drop out” during the sequencing process, according to virologist Tom Peacock. Photo: Bloomberg
The specific region of the sequences with Omicron-like mutations tend to “drop out” during the sequencing process, according to virologist Tom Peacock. Photo: Bloomberg
China /  Science

Deltacron: could it happen for real and would it be a threat?

  • A report of a coronavirus strain combining elements of the Delta and Omicron variants was questioned soon after it emerged
  • Such recombination is possible but highly unlikely, virologists say

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Zhuang Pinghui
Zhuang Pinghui in Beijing

Updated: 1:00pm, 15 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The specific region of the sequences with Omicron-like mutations tend to “drop out” during the sequencing process, according to virologist Tom Peacock. Photo: Bloomberg
The specific region of the sequences with Omicron-like mutations tend to “drop out” during the sequencing process, according to virologist Tom Peacock. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE