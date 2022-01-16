Industrial areas will face a major challenge in overhauling their economies. Photo: Reuters
Are China’s provinces doing their bit to help hit national climate change goals?
- China has pledged to reach peak emissions by 2030 and become carbon neutral by 2060 but many local governments have yet to spell out what they will do
- Areas whose economies rely on heavy industry or coal face a particular challenge in making a rapid transformation
Topic | China and climate change
