Industrial areas will face a major challenge in overhauling their economies. Photo: Reuters
China /  Science

Are China’s provinces doing their bit to help hit national climate change goals?

  • China has pledged to reach peak emissions by 2030 and become carbon neutral by 2060 but many local governments have yet to spell out what they will do
  • Areas whose economies rely on heavy industry or coal face a particular challenge in making a rapid transformation

Topic |   China and climate change
Echo Xie
Updated: 6:00pm, 16 Jan, 2022

