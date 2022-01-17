A Covid-19 mass testing site in China’s southern province of Guangdong. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Science

Covid-19 Omicron variant jumps to new city in southern China after family drive

  • 11-year-old close contact of Zhuhai case tests positive in Meizhou, is transferred to neighbouring Shenzhen for treatment
  • There were 163 locally acquired infections across the country on Monday, with nine reported in Guangdong province

Topic |   Coronavirus China
Holly Chik
Updated: 12:52pm, 17 Jan, 2022

