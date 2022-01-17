A Covid-19 mass testing site in China’s southern province of Guangdong. Photo: Xinhua
Covid-19 Omicron variant jumps to new city in southern China after family drive
- 11-year-old close contact of Zhuhai case tests positive in Meizhou, is transferred to neighbouring Shenzhen for treatment
- There were 163 locally acquired infections across the country on Monday, with nine reported in Guangdong province
Topic | Coronavirus China
