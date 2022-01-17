Beijing residents have been warned to take care opening their mail after health authorities said they found the Covid-19 Omicron variant on a letter from Canada. Photo: Reuters
Did Omicron arrive in China’s capital Beijing by mail from Canada?
- City’s first case of the Covid-19 variant received a letter from Toronto which had traces of the virus, health authorities say
- Canada’s public health agency and other experts around the world say there is low risk of spreading through goods or packages
