A resident gets tested in the northern city of Tianjin on Saturday. A third round of mass testing was completed over the weekend. Photo: Xinhua via AP
China /  Science

Coronavirus: Tianjin reports biggest jump in daily cases of latest outbreak

  • Another 80 locally acquired infections recorded but residents have so far avoided citywide lockdown
  • Transport to nearby Beijing remains restricted as the capital prepares to host the Winter Olympics

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Ben Zhao
Updated: 6:23pm, 17 Jan, 2022

