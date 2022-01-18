Residents line up for a fifth round of Covid-19 tests in Anyang, Henan province. Photo: cnsphoto via Reuters
Omicron outbreak worsens as Delta winds down in China’s Henan province
- Growing Omicron cluster in Anyang linked to Tianjin, where China’s first cases of the new variant were reported
- Outbreak in Xian, site of previous Covid-19 highs, is coming to an end, health official says
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Residents line up for a fifth round of Covid-19 tests in Anyang, Henan province. Photo: cnsphoto via Reuters