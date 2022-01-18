A worker sprays disinfectant on packages at a logistics firm in Gansu province. China has repeatedly suggested that cold chain and imported goods could be a route of transmission for Covid-19. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: ‘extremely low’ risk of infection from handling mail, Health Canada says
- Canadian authorities respond to Beijing CDC’s claim that a contaminated letter from Toronto could be the source of an Omicron case in the Chinese capital
- They say that in general, ‘coronaviruses including variants do not spread from products or packaging shipped over a period of days or weeks’
