Hong Kong government staff take away hamsters from a Causeway Bay pet shop following a cull order. Photo: Edmond So
Risk of Covid-19 jumping back from animals to humans is low, says WHO as Hong Kong prepares for mass hamster cull
- WHO response follows Hong Kong’s decision to cull more than 2,000 hamsters over fears of first animal-to-human Covid-19 transmission in city
- Such transmission seen in the case of minks, global health body says, but reverse also seen in animals including minks, dogs and pet cats
