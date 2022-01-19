Hong Kong government staff take away hamsters from a Causeway Bay pet shop following a cull order. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong government staff take away hamsters from a Causeway Bay pet shop following a cull order. Photo: Edmond So
China /  Science

Risk of Covid-19 jumping back from animals to humans is low, says WHO as Hong Kong prepares for mass hamster cull

  • WHO response follows Hong Kong’s decision to cull more than 2,000 hamsters over fears of first animal-to-human Covid-19 transmission in city
  • Such transmission seen in the case of minks, global health body says, but reverse also seen in animals including minks, dogs and pet cats

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Holly Chik
Holly Chik

Updated: 3:07pm, 19 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong government staff take away hamsters from a Causeway Bay pet shop following a cull order. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong government staff take away hamsters from a Causeway Bay pet shop following a cull order. Photo: Edmond So
READ FULL ARTICLE