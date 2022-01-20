Beijing recorded further cases ahead of the Winter Olympics. Photo: AFP
Beijing recorded further cases ahead of the Winter Olympics. Photo: AFP
China /  Science

Covid-19 in China: cases continue to fall as Tianjin says Omicron outbreak is under control

  • The country has adopted strict measures to curb the outbreak in the run-up to the Winter Olympics and Lunar New Year
  • After a warning that post could spread the virus, Guangzhou city tells people who received international mail to get tested

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Josephine Ma
Josephine Ma

Updated: 6:34pm, 20 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Beijing recorded further cases ahead of the Winter Olympics. Photo: AFP
Beijing recorded further cases ahead of the Winter Olympics. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE