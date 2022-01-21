Huang Luqi, a vice-commissioner of the National Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine, presents the report to WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Photo: Handout
World Health Organization chief given report on use of traditional Chinese medicine in fighting Covid-19
- National Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine says Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus received the study ‘with delight’
- China’s leaders have promoted the use of traditional treatments in tackling the pandemic
