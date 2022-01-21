Five Chinese companies will make generic versions of Merck’s antiviral medication molnupiravir. Photo: AP
Chinese firms approved to make Merck’s Covid-19 pills for poor countries

  • UN-backed agency says manufacturing agreements for molnupiravir critical to ensuring global access to treatment for the coronavirus
  • Five Chinese companies get the go-ahead to make generic versions of the drug but they will not be sold in China

Zhuang Pinghui
Zhuang Pinghui in Beijing

Updated: 6:00pm, 21 Jan, 2022

