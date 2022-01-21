The Chinese capital is preparing for the Games to open next month. Photo: AFP
Beijing Winter Olympics will have shortened torch relay as capital records more Covid-19 cases
- Officials warn that the Chinese capital faces a ‘complicated and severe’ battle to stop Delta and Omicron spreading
- Beijing 2022 organisers are stepping up efforts to isolate the event, unveiling plans for a relay inside the closed-loop bubble
Topic | Coronavirus China
The Chinese capital is preparing for the Games to open next month. Photo: AFP