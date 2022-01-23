China is the world’s biggest source of greenhouse gas emissions and is seen as critical to global climate efforts. Photo: AP
Hydrogen and lower emissions can push China to carbon neutrality, report says

  • Royal Dutch Shell report suggests focusing on hydrogen, biofuels and carbon-removal technologies
  • China’s 2060 target is challenging but creates opportunities to be a global leader in low-carbon manufacturing, Shell International’s chief economist says

Echo Xie
Updated: 4:00pm, 23 Jan, 2022

