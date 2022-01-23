The rocket engines will power China’s ambition to land astronauts on the moon by 2030. Photo: Shutterstock
The rocket engines will power China’s ambition to land astronauts on the moon by 2030. Photo: Shutterstock
China /  Science

China space programme plans year of milestones for Long March 9 rocket engines

  • The YF-79 will be one of the world’s most powerful when completed and is on schedule for whole-of-machine testing in 2022
  • Three of the four engines in development are for the rocket which will power the country’s missions to the moon, Mars and beyond

Topic |   China's space programme
Liu Zhen
Liu Zhen in Beijing

Updated: 6:00pm, 23 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The rocket engines will power China’s ambition to land astronauts on the moon by 2030. Photo: Shutterstock
The rocket engines will power China’s ambition to land astronauts on the moon by 2030. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE