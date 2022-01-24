Shanghai, as one of China’s major international gateways, has been urged to prepare for more imported cases and stretched hospitals. Photo: Reuters
Covid-19 outbreaks could get 10 times bigger, Shanghai disease expert warns
- Huge risk of imported cases as world relaxes control measures against highly transmissible Omicron, Shanghai’s coronavirus strategy leader says
- In written note to city lawmakers, Zhang Wenhong suggests that local authorities plan and hold drills on scenarios of widespread outbreaks
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Shanghai, as one of China’s major international gateways, has been urged to prepare for more imported cases and stretched hospitals. Photo: Reuters