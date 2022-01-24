The view from the Winter Olympics media centre underlines the difficulty Beijing faces in improving air quality. Photo: AP
China targets companies and traffic to improve air quality for Winter Olympics
- Beijing and neighbouring province of Hebei given powers to close businesses and restrict vehicle use during the Games
- Different measures to be taken for different emission sources, environment ministry says, insisting the economic impact will be relatively small
Topic | Beijing Winter Olympics 2022
