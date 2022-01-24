The view from the Winter Olympics media centre underlines the difficulty Beijing faces in improving air quality. Photo: AP
The view from the Winter Olympics media centre underlines the difficulty Beijing faces in improving air quality. Photo: AP
China /  Science

China targets companies and traffic to improve air quality for Winter Olympics

  • Beijing and neighbouring province of Hebei given powers to close businesses and restrict vehicle use during the Games
  • Different measures to be taken for different emission sources, environment ministry says, insisting the economic impact will be relatively small

Topic |   Beijing Winter Olympics 2022
Echo Xie
Echo Xie

Updated: 8:11pm, 24 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The view from the Winter Olympics media centre underlines the difficulty Beijing faces in improving air quality. Photo: AP
The view from the Winter Olympics media centre underlines the difficulty Beijing faces in improving air quality. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE