A Tsinghua University aerospace engineering team launched a two-stage rocket with the new engine. Photo: Weibo
Chinese researchers claim success in new rocket engine flight test

  • Tsinghua University team says experiment verified the technology’s performance
  • Development of a Chinese jet engine is a top national priority

Cyril Ip
Updated: 2:00am, 25 Jan, 2022

