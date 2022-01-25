People queue for Covid-19 swab tests in Beijing on Wednesday as the capital works to minimise the spread of cases. Photo: AFP
China’s Covid-19 cases at two-month low as it braces for Lunar New Year and Winter Olympics
- Health authorities report lowest combined total of local and imported symptomatic infections since November 30
- 2 million tested in Fengtai district in Beijing, which has new cases, as the capital maintains caution before the Games
