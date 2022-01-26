Chinese President Xi Jinping says the country must follow the path of green and low-carbon development. Photo: Reuters
‘We must do it’: Xi Jinping stresses urgent need to meet China’s climate goals
- The country must take a path of green, low-carbon development, president tells Politburo
- Xi’s speech underscores the country’s difficulty in achieving its climate goals, analyst says
Topic | China science
