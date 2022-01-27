A breakthrough heat transfer film has been developed which can withstand the extreme temperatures of a rocket launch. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Water beats air in Hong Kong-led scientific heat transfer breakthrough
- Research team says its development can even be used in rocket launches to cool surfaces simply by water-spraying
- Low-cost film solves a physics problem first identified by a German doctor in the 18th century
Topic | China science
