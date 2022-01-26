Police and staff in protective gear outside the main media centre in the Beijing Olympics Covid-19 “bubble”. Photo: EPA-EFE
China /  Science

Beijing Winter Games: Covid-19 cases in Olympic bubble rise to 106

  • Nine arrivals test positive at Beijing airport, days after IOC eases negative result threshold
  • No locally transmitted Omicron cases for three straight days in city

Beijing Winter Olympics 2022
Josephine Ma
Updated: 10:12pm, 26 Jan, 2022

