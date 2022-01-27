A senior health adviser to the Chinese government has rejected a WHO recommendation to ease Covid-19 international travel restrictions. Photo: Bloomberg
Lifting travel ban would be ‘catastrophic’ for China: Covid-19 expert

  • Epidemiologist and senior adviser to Beijing Zeng Guang says the country must not ‘blindly’ follow a WHO recommendation to ease restrictions
  • He recommends preparing the public psychologically for reopening once vaccination coverage in China is sufficiently high

Josephine Ma
Updated: 5:00pm, 27 Jan, 2022

