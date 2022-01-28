A hypersonic weapon has difficulty maintaining communication but a team from Tianjin has developed a laser device to generate a continuous beam of electromagnetic waves in the terahertz band. Photo: Weibo
A hypersonic weapon has difficulty maintaining communication but a team from Tianjin has developed a laser device to generate a continuous beam of electromagnetic waves in the terahertz band. Photo: Weibo
China /  Science

Chinese scientists develop 6G technology for hypersonic weapons communication and tracking: paper

  • Tianjin team says it has solved some communication blackout problems that occur at five times the speed of sound
  • They report their laser device can generate continuous electromagnetic waves in the terahertz band which is used for next-gen communications

Topic |   China science
Stephen Chen
Stephen Chen in Beijing

Updated: 3:00am, 28 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A hypersonic weapon has difficulty maintaining communication but a team from Tianjin has developed a laser device to generate a continuous beam of electromagnetic waves in the terahertz band. Photo: Weibo
A hypersonic weapon has difficulty maintaining communication but a team from Tianjin has developed a laser device to generate a continuous beam of electromagnetic waves in the terahertz band. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE