Coal-fired power generation is the biggest source of China’s carbon dioxide emissions, producing about 35 per cent of the total. Photo: AFP
Chinese energy firm uses ammonia in coal-fired power unit in bid to cut emissions
- China Energy Investment Corporation says it has developed a technology allowing it to add ammonia – which burns cleaner than fossil fuels – to the mix
- It’s seen by some experts as an effective way for the country to lower carbon emissions, but others say it is too costly and inefficient
Topic | China science
Coal-fired power generation is the biggest source of China’s carbon dioxide emissions, producing about 35 per cent of the total. Photo: AFP