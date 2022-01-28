Coal-fired power generation is the biggest source of China’s carbon dioxide emissions, producing about 35 per cent of the total. Photo: AFP
Chinese energy firm uses ammonia in coal-fired power unit in bid to cut emissions

  • China Energy Investment Corporation says it has developed a technology allowing it to add ammonia – which burns cleaner than fossil fuels – to the mix
  • It’s seen by some experts as an effective way for the country to lower carbon emissions, but others say it is too costly and inefficient

Echo Xie

Updated: 9:00am, 28 Jan, 2022

